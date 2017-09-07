Brunswick County student speaks out about DACA decision

Adilene Trujillo said she will continue to speak out about the DACA issue. (Source: WECT)

Along with nearly 800,000 others, Adilene Trujillo's future in the United States hangs in the balance.

Trujillo gained legal status through the Deferred Action for Childhood Applications (DACA) program. President Trump announced this week that the program may be rescinded, giving Congress the ultimate say.

Trujillo was brought into the country illegally when she was 4 years old by her mother, who hoped to give her daughter a brighter future. Trujillo worries that she may have to return to a country she hardly knows after 13 years of calling the US home.

“I will be devastated if I decide to go back to Mexico because I don’t know much of their culture, just what I’ve learned from my parents, what they’ve taught me at home,” she said.

Trujillo is a focused student in an early college program in Brunswick County. She plans to get a degree in business and advocate for Hispanic issues and the environment. She said that her commitment to getting an education won't change because of a permit.

It's a decision her family stands firmly behind.

“My dad was at home and he was like, ‘Why are you crying? There shouldn’t be a reason why you should be crying. You’re a dreamer. You have dreams. You have hope and you have to keep your head up,'” she said.

Trujillo said while she believes the decision is unfair, if her legal status is ultimately denied, she will leave voluntarily and pursue her education elsewhere.

"I feel grateful for what I’ve gotten to this point, and in the two years that I have left,” she said.

Trujillo said she will continue to speak out about the issue, and had a message for members of Congress: “They have kids. Their kids have dreams and goals. What’s the difference?”

