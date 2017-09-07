Coast Guard sets port condition for Wilmington as Irma approaches

The Captain of the Port (COTP) North Carolina has set Port Condition Whiskey for the ports of Wilmington and Morehead City in preparation for the anticipated impact of Hurricane Irma according to a news release on Thursday.

Gale force winds (at least 39 mph) are expected to reach Frying Pan Shoals Lighted Buoy 16 within 72 hours. Pleasure craft are advised to seek safe harbor.

To enter, transit, or remain within these ports, vessels must comply with the following requirements:

All self-propelled oceangoing vessels over 500 gross tons, all oceangoing barges and their supporting tugs, and all tank barges over 200 gross tons desiring to remain in port must arrange safe mooring, and shall complete and submit in writing within 24 hours to the COTP an application to remain in port for approval.

All self-propelled oceangoing vessels over 500 gross tons, all oceangoing barges and their supporting tugs, and all tank barges over 200 gross tons departing the port must depart not later than 24 hours prior to the arrival of gale force winds at Frying Pan Shoals Lighted Buoy 16 (LLNR 835).

Vessels bound for these ports that are unable to depart 24 hours prior to the arrival of gale force winds at Frying Pan Shoals Lighted Buoy 16 (LLNR 835) are advised to seek an alternative destination.

Mariners are also advised that drawbridges will remain closed when wind speeds exceed gale force or once evacuations begin. As a result, mariners are urged to seek passage through drawbridges well in advance of the arrival of gale force winds because of the uncertainty of weather movements and related bridge closures.

For guidance on specific issues or to obtain a vessel application to remain in port, contact the Sector North Carolina Command Center at 910-362-4015. A vessel-remaining-in-port checklist is available online. Once on homeport, select North Carolina in the Port Directory and the checklist is located under the Local Contingency Plans header.

