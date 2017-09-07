Free help with homework and car repair

Free resources to help with your child's homework are just a library card away.

New Hanover County librarian Carla Sarratt said the library offers that and more via online programs that can give your kids a boost in school and help you improve your life as well.

She said the library has databases that can help with homework, science projects, investment questions, auto repair and resume writing.

First, you have to get your library card.

To learn more, go to http://libguides.nhclibrary.org/research

