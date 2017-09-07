Free help with homework and car repair

New forecast tracks for Irma show the path of the hurricane shifting further west late Thursday night.More >>
As of 11:00 pm, Irma remains a powerful category 5 hurricane with winds of 165 mph and continues to move to the west. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas tonight and Friday.
