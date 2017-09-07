Methodist Home for Children helps North Carolina's neediest kids

The Methodist Home for Children will raise money to help needy kids at the annual Epicurean Evening. (Source: WECT)

The neediest children in North Carolina have a place to turn to, thanks to the Methodist Home for Children.

The organization helps 1,600 children each year across our state.

On any given day, 450 children are being cared for by the group.

Thursday night, the organization will get a boost from generous donors in Wilmington at the Epicurean Evening at the Wilmington Convention Center.

The event brings together the top chefs from the region offering up some of their most creative and tasty dishes.

600 people are expected to attend the event.

Rev. Bruce Stanley said to help and care for the 1,600 young people and their families, the organization has to raise $1,500 for each family.

“Many times, when people think of the Methodist Home for Children, they go to places of nostalgia and think of the cuddly child or perhaps a troubled kid but the reality is frequently far more brutal than that,” Stanley said. “These are children who really have been suffering abuse and neglect and have terrible mental health problems.”

