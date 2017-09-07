Recreational areas at Lock and Dam 2 closing for repairs

The entire recreation area, including the picnic shelter, at Lock and Dam 2 near Elizabethtown will close for repairs. (Source: Pixabay)

Two recreational areas on the Cape Fear River will close for repairs as early as November according to a US Army Corps of Engineers news release.

The area at Lock and Dam 2 near Elizabethtown will remain closed until summer 2018. The closure will affect access to the entire recreation area including the picnic shelter, fishing pier, boat ramp and parking areas at both spots.

In Thursday's release, the Corps said repairs are needed on a scour hole downstream of the dam. Unless it is fixed, the scour hole could continue to encroach on the toe of the dam and possibly threaten the structural integrity of the dam.

"The repairs will likely involve using heavy equipment plus on-site storage and placement of quarry rock into the scour hole," Wilmington District Shallow Draft Navigation Program Project Manager Jim Medlock said in the release. "Dump trucks and other equipment coming and going into the site will not only make the ramp unusable and unsafe for the public but will also create too much of a hazard for the public to enter the recreational area."

Medlock said a construction contract will likely be awarded late this month with repairs beginning in November. The construction schedule will be dependent upon weather and other factors such as fluctuating river levels.

No in-water construction activities will be allowed between March 15 and June 1 to accommodate sensitive anadromous fish activity in the vicinity of the project area. Medlock said it is possible that work could progress well into summer 2018 or later before all construction is completed.

"We understand that this is a very important recreation area to the local public and to Elizabethtown, and we regret that the area must be closed," Medlock said. "However, we will make every effort to complete the work and reopen this area to the public as quickly as possible."

