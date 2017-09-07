Older adults, caregivers prepare for Irma storm threat

Morningside of Wilmington has a plan in place prior to Hurricane Irma making landfall in the United States. (Source: WECT)

Hurricane Irma is heading toward the United States, and communities on the coast of North Carolina are bracing themselves for potential severe weather.

Among those preparing are older adults and caregivers at assisted living homes.

Morningside of Wilmington is an assisted living and memory care community with 58 residents. To prepare for the storm, staff is considering food, water, plumbing, electric, and medical needs for residents.

“We’re going to be putting the sandbags out tomorrow because we want to be ahead of the storm,” said Jordan Norton, facilities director at Morningside. The sandbags are part of the effort to keep water away from living spaces, should flooding occur.

The kitchens are also being stocked with canned goods, bottled water, and other non-perishable foods.

“We have about a two-week supply of food and water,” Norton said.

In addition to basic living needs, caregivers are also considering the mental and emotional health of residents.

Toni Shanks, a caregiver with 20 years of experience, emphasized the importance of not just safety, but also the feeling of security.

“Making sure staff is in place to take care of them. Medications are in place. Family members are aware of where we’re going if we have to evacuate,” Shanks said.

Morningside staff said it plans to ride out the storm with the residents, or evacuate if necessary.

“It’s reassurance, being as gentle as possible, reassuring them that everything’s gonna be OK," Shanks said. "That you’re there with them, and they’re not alone.”

Should it be necessary, the assisted living community has an evacuation plan in place that includes a professional bus service and reserved sleeping spaces at other communities.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.