Brunswick County high schools all get at least a B in READY reports

All four of Brunswick County's high schools earned a school performance grade of B or better according to READY accountability results released on Thursday.

The county's graduation rate rose to 83.8 percent, one percent better than 2015-16, and the number of schools earning a school performance grade of C or better was 83 percent, up 78 percent in 2015-16.

Some other improved numbers from last year in Brunswick County Schools are:

Overall performance composites in all three high school End of Course (EOC) assessments. EOC Grade Level Proficient (GLP) (students scoring levels 3-4-5) 63.7 percent (up 3.5 percent from 2015-2016) and EOC College Career Ready (CCR) (students scoring levels 4-5) 53.5 percent (up 3.5 percent from 2015-2016)

Math 1-GLP 62.9 percent (up 3.7 percent from 2015-2016) and CCR 51.1 percent (up 4.8 percent from 2015-2016)

Biology-GLP 66 percent (up 2.2 percent from 2015-2016) and CCR 58.6 percent (up 2.5 percent from 2015-2016)

English II-GLP 62.3 percent (up 4.5 percent from 2015-2016) and CCR 51.4 percent (up 2.8 percent from 2015-2016)

ACT WorkKeys-70.1 percent (up 2.5 percent from 2015-2016)

In addition to their B or better school performance grades, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, West Brunswick and Early College High schools all exceeded growth for the second consecutive year, as did Union Elementary School, which earned a school performance grade of B.

Cedar Grove Middle School, which was designated low performing and got a D last school year, exceeded growth and improved its school performance grade to a C.

While two other Brunswick schools met or exceeded growth, two schools slipped, resulting in no net change in the 67 percent of the county's schools meeting the district's growth target.

"Schools and subjects where we saw the most success also had the strongest professional learning communities where the teachers were collaborating and committed to working together," Chief Academic Officer and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Deanne Meadows said in a news release Thursday.

Superintendent Les Tubb added, "I am proud of our teachers and the forward progress our system is making."

