Pender County graduation rate dips slightly, other READY numbers up

Pender County Schools' four-year graduation rate dropped a percentage point, but the number of students in grades 3-8 who scored grade-level proficient in reading, math and science exceeded the state average, according to READY accountability reports released Thursday.

Pender's four-year graduation rate fell to 89.3 percent, which still outpaces the state average of 86.5 percent. The district's five-year graduation rate increased to 91.1 percent.

“While as a district our four-year graduation rate slightly declined, we are proud of the results many of our high schools obtained,” Superintendent Dr. Terri Cobb said. “Pender High School and Topsail High School both increased graduation rates and Pender Early College maintained a graduation rate greater than 95 percent. ... (We) know that there is still work to do in order to ensure all of our students graduate college and career ready. We will increase our efforts and continue implementing support measures so all students earn a high school diploma.”

Students in the county made gains in ACT proficiency, which rose 4.9 percentage points to 67 percent. Reading proficiency also increased in every grade level 3-8 and the district also performed higher than the state average on the ACT, ACT WorkKeys, Math I and biology indicators.

Pender Early College got an A school performance grade, six schools received a B, eight got a C and one got a D. Burgaw and Cape Fear middle each earned higher school performance grades, allowing them to be removed from low performing status.

Fourteen of the county's 16 schools met or exceeded growth expectations. The growth measure is used in factoring school performance grades, which are calculated based 20 percent on student growth and 80 percent on student achievement.

