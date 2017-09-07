Wilmington Boat Show to wrap a day early due to potential impacts from Hurricane Irma

The management company for the event wants to make sure vendors have plenty of time to shut down and move out to take care of any preparations that might be needed. (Source: Pixabay)

The Wilmington Boat Show will wrap up a day earlier than scheduled in anticipation of potential impacts from Hurricane Irma.



"We continue to pray that Hurricane Irma will veer off out to sea and not impact any of the East Coast,“ said Jacqui Bomar, President and owner of JBM & Associates.

The Wilmington Boat Show will open at Noon on Friday, September 8, and close at 6 p.m. and Saturday, September 9, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

For information please visit www.WilmingtonBoatShow.com.

Wilmington Boat Show tickets are available online. Show your Battleship NC tickets for $2 off your boat show admissions.

