Carolina Beach encourages residents to get town ID cards

The Town of Carolina Beach is encouraging property owners who haven't already done so to get their Town Identification Card (TIC) as Hurricane Irma approaches.

These cards expedite re-entry to Carolina Beach once a mandatory evacuation order has been lifted. They are available to Carolina Beach property owners, agents and permanent residents/business owners.

TICs can be picked up at Town Hall for $15.

A completed application and the following documentation are required:

PROPERTY OWNERS

valid state issued ID

a copy of a New Hanover County tax bill or a copy of a current utility, cable or phone bill identifying the individual and the property

AGENTS

valid state issued ID

completed emergency property security authorization form with notarized signature of the property owner

copy of property management listing agreement signed by the broker in charge or a copy of a valid state contractor's license

PERMANENT RESIDENTS/BUSINESS OWNERS

valid state issued ID

copy of current lease for the property used as a resident, business or dock; copy of a current utility, cable or phone bill identifying the individual and the property or valid town business registration

Carolina Beach residents whose vehicles are parked in flood-prone areas can park them in spaces around Mike Chappell Park after 5 p.m. on Sunday. Parking areas are located on Clarendon Avenue, Eighth Street and Sumter Avenue. The town is not responsible for vehicles parked at these locations.

Beginning Friday morning at 9, sand will be provided for public use. People will need to bring their own bags or buckets and shovels to pick up sand, which will be located on Sumter Avenue by the Mike Chappell Park tennis courts.

For an application and other emergency preparedness information, visit the town's website.

