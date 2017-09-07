Bladen County adds 'In God We Trust' to courthouse entrance

The county added the motto "In God We Trust" to the courthouse, sheriff's office and detention center this week. (Source: WECT)

Bladen County is making its commitment to faith more widespread this week.

The county added the motto "In God We Trust" to the courthouse, sheriff's office and detention center this week. It's not the first time the county moved in this direction. In 2015, the motto was added to the county seal.

Monday, the county is playing host to a Cry Out America celebration on the courthouse lawn beginning at 6pm, where the new motto will be unveiled and celebrated.

