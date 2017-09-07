Sunset Beach shutting down beach patrol at 5 p.m. Thursday

Beach patrol operations at Sunset Beach will cease Thursday at 5 p.m. as the town prepares for Hurricane Irma.

According to a Thursday afternoon news release, the Sunset Beach Fire Department will begin redirecting resources to prepare for the storm's impact. SBFD encourages residents and visitors to use caution when entering the ocean because of hurricane related rip currents.

Public works staff has begun removing trash cans and portable restrooms from the island and the blue Mobi-Mats from the beach. Town Park restrooms will be closed after the installation of the hurricane doors by Friday.

Hurricane re-entry passes will be issued until 4 p.m. Friday.

Mayor Robert Forrester encourages all property owners, residents and visitors to prepare their hurricane preparedness and evacuation kits and by monitoring local television and weather channels.

Visit the Town of Sunset Beach website for additional information and to sign-up for email notifications.

