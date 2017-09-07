Oak Island park to receive part of $6.2M grant

Several parks throughout North Carolina, including a park in Oak Island, will receive part of a $6.2 million grant to help fund recreation projects through this year's awards of the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund. (Source: Middleton Park)

Several parks throughout North Carolina, including a park in Oak Island, will receive part of a $6.2 million grant to help fund recreation projects through this year's awards of the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund.

“Parks and recreation opportunities promote health and well-being and improve quality of life for people across North Carolina,” Governor Roy Cooper said in announcing the grants. “I am proud that our Parks and Recreation Trust Fund is able to support these local projects to strengthen communities.”

The NC Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Authority chose 22 of 60 project applications to receive grants.

The maximum grant awarded for a single project under the program was $500,000. Awardees must match funds dollar-for-dollar for the awarded amount.

"These projects are shining examples of how we can make the most out of our communities. From small towns to big cities, these projects will create new opportunities for us all to connect with our fellow North Carolinians," said NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Susi Hamilton.

The local governments awarded grants are:

• City of Burlington: Willowbrook Park

• Halifax County: Halifax County Recreation Improvements

• Town of Oak Island: Middleton Park Redevelopment

• City of Sanford: Kiwanis Family Park Renovations

• Catawba County: Riverbend Park Expansion

• Yadkin County: Yadkin Memorial Park Recreation

• Nash County: Nash County Play Together Regional Park

• Alamance County: Haw River Trail Mountains to Sea Trail

• Davidson County: Wil-Cox Bridge Recreation Area

• Town of New London: New London Park Project

• Greene County: Greene County Wellness Center

• City of Wilson: Cavalier Terrace

• City of Archdale: Creekside Park Enhancements

• Polk County: Little White Oak Mountain

• Town of Valdese: Lake Rhodhiss Park Acquisition

• Town of North Topsail Beach: Town Park Renovation

• Town of Forest City: Thermal Belt Phase Trail Phase 1

• Burke County: Fonta Flora State Trail

• Town of Tarboro: Braswell Playground Renovations

• Chatham County: Enhancement of Briar Chapel Park

• Town of Oakboro: Long Street Veteran’s Park Project

• City of Dunn: Clarence Lee Tart Park Improvements