Police investigate officer-involved shooting in downtown Wilmington

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on North Front Street that left one person injured Thursday afternoon.

According to Linda Thompson, spokesperson for the WPD, a citizen alerted a Wilmington police officer that a man was walking around the downtown area with a gun. Thompson said witnesses say they heard gunshots and saw the suspect running towards the New Hanover County Library.

The encounter reportedly happened in the 100 block of North Front Street near the post office around 1:30 p.m.

A witness told WECT that he saw a suspect pull out a gun and an officer approached the suspect with a gun, then he heard gunfire. Another witness saw the suspect get shot by the officer.

A deputy with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office was at the library on Chestnut Street and took the suspect into custody.

According to Lt. Brewer with the sheriff's office, the suspect ran through the city parking deck on Second Street and encountered the deputy as he tried to enter the front entrance to the library.

"The suspect was bleeding from the face and had a gun in his hand, that's when our deputy drew down on him and took him into custody," Brewer said.

The deputy did not fire his gun, Brewer said.

Thompson said the suspect received minor injuries in the shooting and was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment. The officer was uninjured but went to the hospital as a precaution. No other injuries were reported.

"We don't know or have all the details at this point. We're still questioning a number of witnesses trying to get as much information as possible," Thompson said while at the scene."We're investigating it right now and we're also working with the State Bureau of Investigation to bring them and to make sure they look into it. We'll also conduct an internal investigation to make sure we handled things the way we should have."

The names of the suspect and the officer weren't disclosed by Thompson.

WPD investigating officer involved shooting on Front St. Avoid intersections near Front & Chestnut Sts. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) September 7, 2017

