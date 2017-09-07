Graduation rates hold steady for New Hanover County Schools

More than two-thirds of New Hanover County Schools met or exceeded expected growth, according to READY Assessments released Thursday. (Source: WECT)

Seventeen percent of the district exceeded expected growth while 55 percent met their mark. Growth is an indication of the "rate at which students in the school learned over the past year."

The district's graduation rate held at 83.4 percent while the graduation rate for African-American students increased by four percent.

The district's NC Math 1 scores also increased 4.2 percentage points to 67.9.

"We are on par with our performance from last year, but we're still not where we need to be. This year, we will focus on improving in all areas," NHCS Superintendent Dr. Tim Markley said. "I give credit to the schools for working with our minority students to improve the graduation rate. The 4 percentage point increase is impressive."

How the district compared to the state average in several categories as well as how individual schools performed can be seen below:

