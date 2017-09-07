Columbus Co. man arrested on drug charges following police chase

A Columbus County man arrested for attempted murder in June is back in jail on numerous felony drug charges following a police chase near Whiteville last month.

According to officials, Vice and Narcotics officers with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office were patrolling the area of Rough and Ready and Shade Fisher roads on Aug. 29 when they attempted a traffic stop on Patrick Wesley Brown, 27, of Tabor City, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

When officers hit their blue lights, Brown allegedly sped away in his Nissan Altima.

Officers pursued Brown for nearly 15 miles, reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour, before he wrecked his car after running a stop sign on Clarendon-Chadbourn Road.

Brown's car reportedly became lodged in some train tracks after the crash and an on-coming train had to be stopped to avoid hitting the vehicle.

According to officials, Brown allegedly discarded a bag during the chase, which officers later found, containing several slips of heroin, bags of marijuana, and a pill bottle containing Clonazepam tablets.

Brown's arrest was the completion of an investigation into the distribution of heroin and prescription drugs in the Clarendon community. He was booked in the Columbus County Detention Center under a $350,000 bond on the following charges:

Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance

Trafficking opium/heroin (2 counts)

Flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Failure to wear a seat belt

Brown was previously arrested on June 12 after he and another suspect allegedly fired gunshots at a victim leaving a Tabor City gas station. The victim was unhurt during the shooting.

Brown was charged with numerous offenses including attempted first-degree murder and was given a $300,000 bond following his arrest.

