UNCW hosts forum on DACA decision

UNCW's Centro Hispano will host a forum about President Trump's decision to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The forum is designed to be a night of conversation and support for students potentially affected by the decision.

The DACA program has granted legal status to almost 800,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children.

Chancellor Zito Sartarelli issued a statement Wednesday that said the legislation has helped the university.

"We continue to stand for inclusion and respect on our campus, and we will not tolerate discrimination in the wake of the DACA announcement or at any other time," Sartarelli said.

