Wilmington teen among two killed in Harnett County crash

The North Carolina High Patrol is investigating after two teens, including one from Wilmington, were killed in a wreck in Harnett County Wednesday evening.

According to officials, Brandon Patrick Punzalan, 18, of Wilmington, was driving a 2015 Honda Accord west on US 421 around 5 p.m. when he went left of center, ran off the left side of the roadway striking a guardrail, came back onto the road and hit a Duke Energy truck.

Punzalan and his passenger, Judson Clint Regan, 18, of Roxboro, were pronounced dead at the scene. Both teens were wearing seatbelts.

The two occupants of the Duke Energy truck, identified as Ronald Leslee Gillis, 40, and Kyle James Smith, 23, were uninjured.

The deadly crashed happened near Campbell University where both Punzalan and Regan were students.

The Highway Patrol is still trying to determine why Punzalan lost control of his vehicle but authorities tell WRAL it might have been weather-related, as it was raining heavily prior to the crash.

