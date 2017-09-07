Pender Memorial Hospital opens medication drop box

Pender Memorial Hospital has opened a drop box in its main lobby for the disposal of medication. (Source: WECT)

Pender Memorial Hospital has opened a drop box in its main lobby for the disposal of medication.

The community will be able to dispose of both prescription and over-the-counter medication.

The drop box is located at 507 E. Fremont St. and is available free of charge from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

This medication drop box adds to the growing number of places that community members can go for medication disposal.

“This is the first non-law enforcement based drop box in Pender County and we are proud to provide a safe place for medication disposal,” said Pender Memorial Hospital Pharmacy Manager Angela Livingood. “Unused medication within homes has the unfortunate potential for misuse or to be taken accidentally. This medication disposal drop box will help our community by giving an avenue to properly dispose of these medications.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.