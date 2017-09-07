Board recommends pilots, owners evacuate aircraft from Cape Fear Regional Jetport

The Brunswick County Airport Commission is recommending that all pilot and aircraft owners evacuate their aircraft from the Cape Fear Regional Jetport with the approach of Hurricane Irma. (Source: Capefearjetport.com)

The recommendation is due to Gov. Roy Cooper's declaration of a state of emergency, which went into effect Thursday morning.

