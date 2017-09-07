The word homeless is typically associated with someone sleeping on the street, with everything they own in a single bag, surviving off the bare minimum. (Source: WECT)

As seen in WECT’s original documentary Fly a Sign, giving to panhandlers can do far more harm than good.

But there are plenty of better ways to give to those in need, instead of trying to pay away a problem, inadvertently making it worse.

Instead, there is much to be interpreted.

“Homelessness has many different definitions in our community,” said Cecelia Peers, the director of the 10-year-plan to end homelessness in the Cape Fear region.

The school system categorizes homelessness as any child without a fixed place to call home.

The federal government defines it as literately no place to stay over night.

Just as there is no one way to define homelessness, there is no one way to fix it.

“Any plan around ending homelessness feels very daunting because for every person who's homeless there's a different situation that brought them to that point," Peers said.

The Cape Fear region’s 10-year plan to end homelessness began in 2008.

The government started urging communities to make these plans in the early 2000s, backed by the support of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

According to the annual point in time count, the Cape Fear region has an estimated homeless population of about 300 people. That figure may get even worse because of the growing heroin epidemic.

"A drastic change, economically or situationally, it usually takes the homeless service system a year or two to see that impact the people we are serving. The heroin epidemic, I'm expecting that within the next year or two we will see some of the fallout from that," Peers said.

One of the main solutions to stopping homelessness is to keep people in permanent housing before the problem arises.

"We want to be able to provide funds to help pay with rent or a utility bill rather than say we have no funds for that come in to shelter. It’s easier to keep someone housed than shelter them and re-house them again," Peers said.

But wait lists for limited permanent housing options continue to grow. In April the list for this area had about 20 people.

For these reasons donations are still very much needed in shelters and food pantries, and make a difference for those seeking help.

The following is a list of food pantries that serve homeless and low-income individuals in our area:

Food Pantries

• Good Shepherd House: Soup Kitchen

• Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC – Wilmington

• Straightway Ministries Church of the Living

• Myrtle Grove Food Pantry

• New Covenant Holiness Church

• Mother Hubbards Cupboard

• First Fruit Ministries

• Catholic Social Ministries

• Bethany Presbyterian Church

• Love in Action @ Cape Fear Christian Church

• Mama J’s Helping Hand

• The Salvation Army Cape Fear Region Food Pantry & Soup Kitchen

• Matthew 25 – Wilmington

• Visions of Hope Ministires

