Crews respond to house fire in Bolivia

Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Bolivia Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the report of a house fire at 1221 Zack Street at approximately 2 a.m.

According to officials, the home was vacant and flames were visible when crews got to the scene. The house suffered major damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

