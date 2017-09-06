Hoggard at Carolina Forest moved to Thursday

Because of the concerns of potential bad weather in the Myrtle Beach area on Friday night Hoggard’s football game at Carolina Forest has been moved to Thursday.
Hoggard at Carolina Forest 7p.m.
