Church joins fight against opioid crisis

A Wilmington church hopes to be part of the solution in the ongoing opioid epidemic. The Brookside Church of God held a service to raise awareness about addiction, and honor those who have died from overdose.

Ruth Decker organized the special service after her son, Wayne, overdosed last year. Decker shared her son's story in front of Brookside's congregation, saying that he battled addiction for years.

“I’m a devastated mom,” she said. “I fill him in on the things he’s missing and how much I wish he was here.”

Associate Pastor Doug Perry said the church has lost two young members to overdose recently, and that the opioid epidemic has touched many people's lives.

“To lose them to overdose was a kick in the gut for all of us,” Perry said, “And it was also a reality check. It’s not something we could just take lightly, it was something we really had to come together on.”

Perry is also a deputy with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office. He said as a pastor, a father, and a member of law enforcement, he worries about his community.

“We can’t sweep things under the rug, the church has to come out and make a stand against this," Perry said, "And realize how important it is because it’s affecting the church and not just the church as a whole.”

Decker said she hopes to continue the conversation with her church and hopes that families will step up to make it clear drugs are no longer welcome in the area.

“Any great thing happens because someone dared to start something,” Decker said. “I think that’s exactly what it’s going to take. People are going to have to stop pretending that it’s not happening.”

She said she hopes to start a foundation in honor of Wayne's memory. Decker also wants to open a treatment facility one day so that more people can get the help they need.

