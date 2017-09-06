Gas shortages begin ahead of Hurricane Irma

Several gas stations in Southport and Oak Island were without a full supply of gas on Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

The Circle K on N. Howe St. had all types of gas available, and people were lining up to get it as Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm, continued its west-northwest track toward the United States.

"I actually am very glad to find it," said Tammy Muncy, who lives in Southport. "We live on a boat, so we have to have an evacuation plan. I have got to be filled up and ready to go."

Many of the stations had yellow tape around the pumps and signs saying there was a gas shortage.

"I have never seen anything like it in my life," Muncy said. "It's all everybody's talking about. So to drive by gas stations and see tape across the pumps, I can't even get gas and that is nuts."

Workers at the Murphy Express in Southport said the store was working diligently to get more gas, but that it didn't know when there would be more.

Many people waiting for fuel expected the lines to get worse.

"It is always crazy when people are preparing," Justin Lancaster said. "I mean the storm is not even here yet, and there is already people going crazy."

The Go Gas on N. Howe St. was out of gas earlier in the day, but received a new shipment around 5:15 p.m.

Brunswick County Emergency Management said that any level octane gasoline can be used in generators as long as it doesn't contain ethanol.

