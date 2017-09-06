Defy Gravity in Wilmington joins Harvey relief efforts

A truck is loaded with supplies before it heads to Houston for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. (Source: WECT)

Defy Gravity in Wilmington is usually known for its trampolines, birthday parties, and ecstatic fun. But Wednesday night, it made a name for its generosity as a truckload of relief supplies travels from its building to the Houston area.

Defy Gravity is one of many businesses in the Wilmington area that have collected and sent supplies to those in Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. They're calling this drive, "Hope for Houston."

Staff at Defy Gravity began collecting supplies last Wednesday. They posted a video on their Facebook page asking for donations, which has since received more than 22,000 views.

That post helped spur more than 200 community members to pour in with donations, according to Defy Gravity staff. Items donated include bottled water, baby supplies, canned foods, and clothing.

Defy Gravity has so many supplies, they didn't all fit into the transport truck on its way to Houston. They're asking for support from anyone who may be heading to Houston already with relief supplies.

