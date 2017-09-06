County leaders urge preparedness in face of Irma

New Hanover County leaders are holding daily discussions about the plans for Hurricane Irma.

The county’s Emergency Management/911 Director Steven Still joined us on WECT News First at Four to talk about the storm and preparations.

“If Matthew taught us anything, it’s that storms of this size tend to take turns and this one has shown the same characteristics,” Still said. “There’s a lot of uncertainties that remain with this storm but we are making considerations and preparations for this storm.”

He recommended that you start reviewing your family emergency plan and assemble your hurricane survival kit.

Not sure what to put in that kit? Click here.

He also said to stay weather aware and monitor the weather reports.

RELATED: What to do before, after and during a hurricane

Also, you should put fuel in all vehicles and withdraw some cash from the bank. Gas stations and banks may be closed after a hurricane.

If authorities ask you to evacuate, do so promptly.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.