Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma

Gov. Cooper said a state of emergency will go in effect at 8 a.m. Thursday. (Source: WRAL via UNC-TV)

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said he has declared a state of emergency effective 8 a.m. Thursday due to the approach of Hurricane Irma.

"Whether it's the mountains, the Piedmont, or the coast, you need to take this storm seriously and you need to start preparing for some type of impact," Cooper said during a Wednesday evening press conference. "We expect that some parts of our state will feel the effects of the hurricane between Monday and Wednesday, could be as early as Sunday."

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Hurricane Irma remains a very powerful category 5 storm packing 185 mph winds as it churns towards the continental United States.

Cooper said the declaration will allow the state to move resources such as food, medicine, and fuel into places around the state that will need it.

"Our state emergency management staff has been monitoring this storm closely for several days now and our state is preparing for the storm," Cooper said.

Cooper said the state's emergency management staff is readying for Irma in the following ways:

Coordinating with state emergency response team partners and local emergency management to ensure that staff and resources are ready.

Coordinating with FEMA, as well as other emergency management personnel in neighboring states, about the need for potential resources.

Taking inventory of current supplies and assets and restocking them as needed

Working with meteorologists at the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center on the latest forecasts and potential impacts to the state.

"The state is doing what we want the people of North Carolina to do, and that that is get ready for Hurricane Irma," Cooper said.

The governor stressed that residents make a plan and learn evacuation routes for your home or business. Residents should also update their personal emergency supply kit to include bottled water, non-perishable food, batteries, flashlights, a cell phone and charger, blankets, and sleeping bags.

