Local towing company helps with Harvey relief efforts

Hurricane Harvey’s rains may have stopped, but its flood waters are still submerging cars across Texas, and a Wilmington towing company is pulling them out.

Two trucks and two crew members from Thomas Towing arrived in Houston Tuesday night. According to the company’s owner, Tom Toby, one of the company’s insurance providers asked them to help with the day to day operations of a Houston towing company which lost everything in the storm.

“Having lived in Wilmington mostly my whole life, I know what it’s like to have to deal with storms like this, and when one of our insurance companies slash roadside assistance, providers asked us if we’d be willing to send equipment down to help with the recovery efforts," Toby said. "We know what it’s like to do that and recover, and so we said, 'Yes, we’d be more than happy to come down.'”

Since they arrived, Toby said they’ve pulled more than seven vehicles out of the waters, bringing them to salvage yards or body shops. Once the cars are there, the insurance companies deal with them.

“The car could’ve been submerged off the road in a ditch," Toby said. "It could’ve been the rising water overturned. Some have floated off. They’re in backyards. Some of them are sitting in neighbor's yards and all of them, they’re almost at this point since the water has gone down and the sun has been baking on them, they’re beginning to deteriorate. They’re almost their own mini hazmat site.

“When we get to the ones that are submerged, we have to open them up to put them in neutral to move them around. We’re wearing masks that deal with mold or potential health issues. I tell people it’s like playing golf. You have to play each one to where it lands.”

Although Toby said some of what he has encountered in Texas reminded him of hurricane recovery in Wilmington, he said he has never seen the extent of damage like he's seen in Texas.

Despite the circumstances there, everyone he has encountered has been nothing but optimistic.

“Everybody we have spoken to has been very grateful for help that has poured in from all over," Toby said. "Obviously these people are dealing with a lot and are very upset their lives have been turned completely upside down, but they’re very, very grateful to everyone that has come in.

“I’m amazed at the spirit of the people here. I’ve been to Texas one other time in my life and had a great time here. I hate that my other trip to Texas is under these circumstances, but everybody here, they’re dealing with it pretty well.”

Originally, Thomas Towing was supposed to stay in Texas to help with relief efforts for two weeks.

Due to Hurricane Irma’s impending threat to the Wilmington area, however, Toby said they will most likely come back Saturday morning.

“Now with Irma coming up the East Coast, that kind of changes the game," he said. "Not only will we need to go home to take care of our own family and our own stuff, but our resources are potentially going to be needed back on the East Coast.”

