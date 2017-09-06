New Hanover’s Jalen Gore named WECT Athlete of the Week

New Hanover’s Jalen Gore is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.



The junior wide receiver had a monster game in the Wildcats' 26-19 win over Cape Fear.



Gore caught four passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns, as New Hanover improved to 3-0 on the season.



