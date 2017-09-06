Commissioners give green light for residential development off Gordon Road

The vote allows the property owners to move forward with the project, titled in documents prepared for the commissioners’ meeting as “The Landing at Lewis Creek Estates." (Source: WECT)

New Hanover County commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday to approve a proposed residential development consisting of more than 400 units on 85.19 acres of land off Gordon Road.

The vote allows the property owners, The Lewis Family Tract, LLC, to move forward with the project, titled in documents prepared for the commissioners’ meeting as “The Landing at Lewis Creek Estates.” The development will consist of 236 single-family units and 192 multi-family units on what is currently a wooded area near the 4700 block of Gordon Road.

Commissioners considered both a rezoning request and a special use permit during Tuesday’s meeting. Commissioners Woody White, Patricia Kusek and Skip Watkins voted in favor of the requests, while commissioners Rob Zapple and Jonathan Barfield voted against.

The vote went against the recommendation of both county staff and the New Hanover County Planning Board, which in July, voted 4-3 to deny the proposal, citing the proposal was not consistent with the county’s 2016 Comprehensive Plan.

