Power restored to more than 1,600 in the Forest Hills area

A power outage is affecting more 1,600 customers Wednesday afternoon in Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

Power has been restored to more than 1,600 customers following an outage in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Duke Energy Progress website's outage map, 1,618 people were without power at 3:32 p.m. in the Forest Hills area near 17th Street for about two hours. Power was restored just before 5:15 p.m.

Duke said the outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging the company's equipment.

