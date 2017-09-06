Savor tastes and treats at Salt Fest

Savor life at the Sea Love Sea Salt Farm in Burgaw.
The owners of the farm will host Salt Fest on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.
Craig Love, Chef/Owner of SURFHOUSE Cafe & Shop, and Matt Register, Chef/Owner of Southern Smoke BBQ of NC, will team up for a seasonal farm-to-table dinner.
Brews from Flytrap Brewing and Broomtail Craft Brewery will be served, as well as spirits from TOPO Organic Distillery and treats from Chocolatay Confections. The Midatlantic will perform.
A portion of proceeds will go to Half United, a non-profit that helps fight hunger globally.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.