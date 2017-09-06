Savor tastes and treats at Salt Fest

Savor life at the Sea Love Sea Salt Farm in Burgaw. (Source: Lindsey A Miller Photography)

Savor life at the Sea Love Sea Salt Farm in Burgaw.

The owners of the farm will host Salt Fest on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.

Craig Love, Chef/Owner of SURFHOUSE Cafe & Shop, and Matt Register, Chef/Owner of Southern Smoke BBQ of NC, will team up for a seasonal farm-to-table dinner.

Brews from Flytrap Brewing and Broomtail Craft Brewery will be served, as well as spirits from TOPO Organic Distillery and treats from Chocolatay Confections. The Midatlantic will perform.

A portion of proceeds will go to Half United, a non-profit that helps fight hunger globally.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.