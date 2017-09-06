Candidates already lining up for 2018 elections - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Candidates already lining up for 2018 elections

Decision 2018 will be here before you know it. (Source: Raycom Media) Decision 2018 will be here before you know it. (Source: Raycom Media)
Stefanie Adams (Source: Adams for NHC School Board) Stefanie Adams (Source: Adams for NHC School Board)
James Middleton (Source: WECT) James Middleton (Source: WECT)
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

Civic engagement is picking up in southeastern North Carolina.

We're months away from a filing period to run for office in North Carolina in 2018, but a couple candidates are already making their intentions known.

Tuesday, Stefanie Adams announced her plans to run for a seat on the New Hanover County Board of Education. Adams is a board member for Communities in Schools of Cape Fear. She says her priorities will include safe learning environments, protecting the arts, physical education and AIG programs in schools, strengthening magnet programs and enhancing technical opportunities.

Adams will kick off her campaign this Sunday with an event at Waterman's Brewing Company. 

James Middleton with Reclaim North Carolina posted on his Facebook page this week that he is planning to run for a seat on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners next year.  Middleton has spoken out at recent events supporting a solution to the health care debate in the country. He says 

"New Hanover County is a special place, one that I feel blessed to call home. It was truly wonderful to begin my campaign among so many loving people who believe in its future," James Middleton mentioned on Facebook.

Middleton said his key issues will be smart development, workforce development and clean water.

"Why 2018? It seems clear from listening to the concerns of New Hanover County residents that the Commission needs a healthy dose of transparency. Cancelled meetings and questionable, partisan reasoning for votes are no way to build trust within the community. Additionally, any candidate hoping to run needs to take the time to listen to the people of the county. Before I ask for a vote, I want to ensure that I will be meeting that voter’s needs and upholding their trust. Announcing my candidacy now will give me the chance to reach out to the county in a new way, and give voters the chance to have their concerns heard," Middleton said.

There is a municipal election set for November 2017. The filing period for that has already passed.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • PoliticsMore>>

  • Candidates already lining up for 2018 elections

    Candidates already lining up for 2018 elections

    Thursday, September 7 2017 7:53 AM EDT2017-09-07 11:53:24 GMT
    Decision 2018 will be here before you know it. (Source: Raycom Media)Decision 2018 will be here before you know it. (Source: Raycom Media)

    No need to check your calendar.  We can tell you it's early to think about elections in 2018.  But a couple local people have already announced plans to ask for your vote. 

    More >>

    No need to check your calendar.  We can tell you it's early to think about elections in 2018.  But a couple local people have already announced plans to ask for your vote. 

    More >>

  • House lawmakers plan hearing on GenX discharge into Cape Fear River

    House lawmakers plan hearing on GenX discharge into Cape Fear River

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-08-17 01:02:41 GMT
    State lawmakers plan to hold legislative hearings to investigate the discharge of GenX into the Cape Fear Region's drinking water supply. (Source: WECT)State lawmakers plan to hold legislative hearings to investigate the discharge of GenX into the Cape Fear Region's drinking water supply. (Source: WECT)

    House Speaker Tim Moore said Wednesday he plans to convene a legislative hearing to investigate the discharge of the unregulated chemical GenX into the Cape Fear River.  “I’ll be announcing committee appointments in the coming days to convene investigative hearings on the GenX issue as soon as possible,” 

    More >>

    House Speaker Tim Moore said Wednesday he plans to convene a legislative hearing to investigate the discharge of the unregulated chemical GenX into the Cape Fear River.  “I’ll be announcing committee appointments in the coming days to convene investigative hearings on the GenX issue as soon as possible,” 

    More >>

  • Gov. Cooper vetoes senate bill over water quality concerns

    Gov. Cooper vetoes senate bill over water quality concerns

    Monday, August 14 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-08-15 01:04:34 GMT
    Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed two bills, including one he says makes it harder for state and local governments to protect water quality. (Source: governor.nc.gov)Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed two bills, including one he says makes it harder for state and local governments to protect water quality. (Source: governor.nc.gov)

    Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed two bills that passed the General Assembly earlier this month, including one the governor claims would impact the ability to protect water quality. 

    More >>

    Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed two bills that passed the General Assembly earlier this month, including one the governor claims would impact the ability to protect water quality. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly