Candidates already lining up for 2018 elections

Decision 2018 will be here before you know it. (Source: Raycom Media)

Civic engagement is picking up in southeastern North Carolina.

We're months away from a filing period to run for office in North Carolina in 2018, but a couple candidates are already making their intentions known.

Tuesday, Stefanie Adams announced her plans to run for a seat on the New Hanover County Board of Education. Adams is a board member for Communities in Schools of Cape Fear. She says her priorities will include safe learning environments, protecting the arts, physical education and AIG programs in schools, strengthening magnet programs and enhancing technical opportunities.

Adams will kick off her campaign this Sunday with an event at Waterman's Brewing Company.

James Middleton with Reclaim North Carolina posted on his Facebook page this week that he is planning to run for a seat on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners next year. Middleton has spoken out at recent events supporting a solution to the health care debate in the country. He says

"New Hanover County is a special place, one that I feel blessed to call home. It was truly wonderful to begin my campaign among so many loving people who believe in its future," James Middleton mentioned on Facebook.

Middleton said his key issues will be smart development, workforce development and clean water.

"Why 2018? It seems clear from listening to the concerns of New Hanover County residents that the Commission needs a healthy dose of transparency. Cancelled meetings and questionable, partisan reasoning for votes are no way to build trust within the community. Additionally, any candidate hoping to run needs to take the time to listen to the people of the county. Before I ask for a vote, I want to ensure that I will be meeting that voter’s needs and upholding their trust. Announcing my candidacy now will give me the chance to reach out to the county in a new way, and give voters the chance to have their concerns heard," Middleton said.

There is a municipal election set for November 2017. The filing period for that has already passed.

