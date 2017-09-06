TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge slowing traffic

A wreck on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is slowing traffic heading toward Brunswick County. (Source: WECT)

Shortly after 7 a.m., the WilmingtonNC Traffic twitter account posted that the far right lane is blocked due to the wreck.

Crash Westbound Memorial Bridge. Right Lane Blocked. — WilmingtonNC Traffic (@WilmNCtraffic) September 6, 2017

