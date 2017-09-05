Raycom, DIRECTV agree to second extension through Sept. 12

Raycom Media reached an agreement with DIRECTV Tuesday night for a second extension, ensuring 4 million subscribers will continue to receive 54 Raycom stations until at least Sept. 12.

In a news release, Raycom said keeping its stations, including WECT, on DIRECTV outlets is of great importance, especially now with Hurricane Irma moving toward land.

"Raycom Media stations are committed to keeping our communities informed and prepared in the days ahead, as Hurricane Irma approaches,” Pat LaPlatney, Raycom Media president and CEO, said in a statement. “Hurricane Harvey reminds us that local broadcasters are a trusted lifeline during crisis situations. Our local commitment to the safety and well-being of our viewers and consumers on all platforms is our top priority.”

Raycom Media stations have raised over $640,000 for Hurricane Harvey relief and continue to support efforts through news coverage, public service announcements and phone banks.

Local television news is the No. 1 source for Hurricane Harvey information, according to a study conducted by Research One and released by TVB.

“We’re pleased that DIRECTV recognized the importance of maintaining that connection between local stations and their viewers a second time and accepted our offer of another extension,” LaPlatney said.

