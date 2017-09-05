Hoggard's Lloyd Jarreau happy being back at running back

At 5-foot-10 and 245 pounds, Hoggard senior Lloyd Jarreau is built like a defensive lineman, not a running back.

So when the Vikings needed more depth on the defensive line, it made perfect sense for Hoggard head coach Craig Underwood to ask Jarreau to make the switch.

“He really stepped up last year, being willing to move to defensive line where we had a need for some depth” Underwood said. “He’s an explosive player, but we had two senior running backs.”

The transition didn’t come easy. After all, Jarreau grew up scoring touchdowns.

After the switch, he was asked to to keep people out of the end zone.

“It was a lot of disappointment,” Jarreau said about changing positions. “But I am not a quitter so I was going to do whatever was best for the team.”

“He would have rather played running back last year, but he was willing to do what the team needed,” Underwood added. “And he gave us a lot of help because we had some key injuries in that playoff run and he got a lot of snaps.”

Now a senior, Jarreau is back at his natural position, taking handoffs and scoring touchdowns.

“It feels great because it feels like I am at home again,” Jarreau said. “So I am going to do my best and try to get some looks.”

Jarreau said he believes that playing defense for a year made him a better running back mainly because it has given him better vison where to run.

“I can tell what hole to run to, what hole to cut back to, because I know what way they are going,” he said.

