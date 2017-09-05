Week 4 High School Football Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Week 4 High School Football Scoreboard

September 7
Hoggard 21, Carolina Forest 0 F

September 8

White Oak 13, Topsail 42 F 
Triton 14, Laney 26 F
New Hanover 41, Garner 38 F
North Johnston 25, North Brunswick 22 F
South Brunswick 32, Dixon 21 F
West Brunswick 14, Lumberton 21 F
East Bladen 14, Whiteville 6 F
East Columbus 8, St. Pauls 45 F
Red Springs 14, South Columbus 42 F
Fairmont 22, West Bladen 12 F
South Robeson 48, West Columbus 8 F
SW Onslow 7, East Duplin 31 F
South Johnston 41, James Kenan 28 F
Northside Jacksonville 0, Wallace-Rose Hill 30 F
Rosewood 15, Pender 20 F
Union 6, Trask 15 F

