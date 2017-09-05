Week 4 High School Football Schedule

September 8
Week 4
White Oak at Topsail
Hoggard at Carolina Forest, SC
Triton at Laney
New Hanover at Garner
North Johnston at North Brunswick
South Brunswick at Dixon
West Brunswick at Lumberton
East Bladen at Whiteville
East Columbus at St. Pauls
Red Springs at South Columbus
Fairmont at West Bladen
South Robeson at West Columbus
SW Onslow at East Duplin
South Johnston at James Kenan
Northside Jacksonville at Wallace-Rose Hill
Rosewood at Pender
Union at Trask
