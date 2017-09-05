Week 4 High School Football Schedule

September 8

Week 4

White Oak at Topsail

Hoggard at Carolina Forest, SC

Triton at Laney

New Hanover at Garner

North Johnston at North Brunswick

South Brunswick at Dixon

West Brunswick at Lumberton

East Bladen at Whiteville

East Columbus at St. Pauls

Red Springs at South Columbus

Fairmont at West Bladen

South Robeson at West Columbus

SW Onslow at East Duplin

South Johnston at James Kenan

Northside Jacksonville at Wallace-Rose Hill

Rosewood at Pender

Union at Trask