New cancer center opens at NHRMC

The newly expanded and renovated Zimmer Cancer Center at New Hanover Regional Medical Center was on display Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

The newly expanded and renovated Zimmer Cancer Center at New Hanover Regional Medical Center was on display to the public Tuesday afternoon.

The new facility has 48 infusion suites for patients, tripling the previous number in the hospital.

Henry Hawthorne, the oncology administrator at NHRMC, said the new facilities will expand the services the hospital will provide.

"We are finally going to be able to have some capacity to connect with other resources both at New Hanover and the community," Hawthorne said. "Resources that cancer patients often need, whether it be financial resources, social resources, or nutritional resources."

Seventeen doctors will serve patients this fall.

Hawthorne said patients and doctors helped design the facility to make it more comfortable for everyone.

"If we engage the people who do the work and use the services, then we end up with a facility that actually works instead of one that is designed off site by folks that aren't doing the work," Hawthorne said. "It makes the space, as I have heard patients say, life giving. It makes the space comfortable. It makes the space functional, and it makes the flow work for our staff and our patients."

The $14.5 million facility opened Aug. 28.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.