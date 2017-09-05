Teen last seen at South Brunswick High School Sept. 1 located - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Joshua Carter. (Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office) Joshua Carter. (Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

An 18-year-old who was last seen at South Brunswick High School on Sept. 1 has been located.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page Friday that Joshua Carter has been found and is safe.

