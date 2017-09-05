MISSING: Teenager last seen at South Brunswick High School

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.

According to a Tuesday night Facebook post, Joshua Carter, 18, was last seen at South Brunswick High School on the morning of Sept. 1.

Carter is 5-foot-9, weighs 180 pounds and has short hair.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.