AP prep football poll for N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of September 5, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 4-A

1. Wake Forest (9) (3-0) 108 -

2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (2) (2-0) 93 -

3. West Forsyth (3-0) 67 -

4. West Mecklenburg (3-0) 64 -

5. Wake Forest Heritage (3-0) 59 -

6. Scotland County (1-1) 45 -

7. Wilmington Hoggard (2-0) 30 -

8. Charlotte Myers Park (3-0) 28 -

9. Greensboro Page (2-1) 25 -

10. East Forsyth (2-1) 17 -

(tie) Southern Pines Pinecrest (3-0) 17 -

Others receiving 10 or more points: Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (2-0) 10.

Class 3-A

1. Greensboro Dudley (8) (3-0) 98 -

2. Charlotte Catholic (2) (3-0) 87 -

3. Wilmington New Hanover (3-0) 65 -

4. Eastern Guilford (3-0) 63 -

5. Weddington (2-0) 52 -

6. Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor (2-1) 42 -

7. Lee County (1) (3-0) 32 -

8. Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (3-0) 31 -

9. Havelock (2-1) 29 -

10. Southern Nash (3-0) 26 -

Others receiving 10 or more points: Cape Fear (2-1) 19, Western Alamance (4-0) 15, Asheville Reynolds (2-1) 12.

Class 2-A

1. Shelby (6) (3-0) 97 -

2. Belmont South Point (2) (3-0) 91 -

3. Lenoir Hibriten (2) (3-0) 71 -

4. Wallace-Rose Hill (3-0) 65 -

5. Elizabeth City Northeastern (1) (3-0) 64 -

6. Reidsville (3-0) 57 -

7. East Duplin (3-0) 45 -

8. North Davidson (2-1) 34 -

9. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (2-0) 23 -

10. East Bladen (2-0) 19 -

Others receiving 10 or more points: Franklin (3-0) 10.

Class 1-A

1. Tarboro (9) (3-0) 106 -

2. Edenton Holmes (1) (3-0) 94 -

3. Murphy (2-1) 66 -

4. West Montgomery (2-0) 60 -

5. Mt. Airy (3-0) 54 -

6. Mitchell County (3-0) 53 -

7. East Wilkes (3-0) 36 -

8. North Rowan (2-1) 31 -

9. Chocowinity Southside (3-0) 30 -

10. Robbinsville (2-0) 14 -

Others receiving 10 or more points: Bessemer City (3-0) 11, Cherokee (2-0) 11, Lakewood (Salemburg)(1) (3-0) 11, North Stanly (3-0) 10.

