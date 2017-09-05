AP prep football poll for N.C.

By The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of September 5, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
Class 4-A
1. Wake Forest (9) (3-0) 108 -
2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (2) (2-0) 93 -
3. West Forsyth (3-0) 67 -
4. West Mecklenburg (3-0) 64 -
5. Wake Forest Heritage (3-0) 59 -
6. Scotland County (1-1) 45 -
7. Wilmington Hoggard (2-0) 30 -
8. Charlotte Myers Park (3-0) 28 -
9. Greensboro Page (2-1) 25 -
10. East Forsyth (2-1) 17 -
(tie) Southern Pines Pinecrest (3-0) 17 -
Others receiving 10 or more points: Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (2-0) 10.
Class 3-A
1. Greensboro Dudley (8) (3-0) 98 -
2. Charlotte Catholic (2) (3-0) 87 -
3. Wilmington New Hanover (3-0) 65 -
4. Eastern Guilford (3-0) 63 -
5. Weddington (2-0) 52 -
6. Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor (2-1) 42 -
7. Lee County (1) (3-0) 32 -
8. Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (3-0) 31 -
9. Havelock (2-1) 29 -
10. Southern Nash (3-0) 26 -
Others receiving 10 or more points: Cape Fear (2-1) 19, Western Alamance (4-0) 15, Asheville Reynolds (2-1) 12.
Class 2-A
1. Shelby (6) (3-0) 97 -
2. Belmont South Point (2) (3-0) 91 -
3. Lenoir Hibriten (2) (3-0) 71 -
4. Wallace-Rose Hill (3-0) 65 -
5. Elizabeth City Northeastern (1) (3-0) 64 -
6. Reidsville (3-0) 57 -
7. East Duplin (3-0) 45 -
8. North Davidson (2-1) 34 -
9. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (2-0) 23 -
10. East Bladen (2-0) 19 -
Others receiving 10 or more points: Franklin (3-0) 10.
Class 1-A
1. Tarboro (9) (3-0) 106 -
2. Edenton Holmes (1) (3-0) 94 -
3. Murphy (2-1) 66 -
4. West Montgomery (2-0) 60 -
5. Mt. Airy (3-0) 54 -
6. Mitchell County (3-0) 53 -
7. East Wilkes (3-0) 36 -
8. North Rowan (2-1) 31 -
9. Chocowinity Southside (3-0) 30 -
10. Robbinsville (2-0) 14 -
Others receiving 10 or more points: Bessemer City (3-0) 11, Cherokee (2-0) 11, Lakewood (Salemburg)(1) (3-0) 11, North Stanly (3-0) 10.
---
All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Fayetteville Observer, Fayetteville; Gaston Gazette, Gastonia; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; The Wilson Times, Wilson; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star-News, Wilmington.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.