Play explores the real-life story of the Hermit of Fort Fisher

A show on stage this month is based on the true story of a man who refused to live his life by other people's standards.

The Hermit of Fort Fisher premieres Thursday, Sept. 7 at Cape Fear Playhouse. It runs through Sept. 24.

The story is based on the life of Robert Harrill.

In 1955, Harrill began his simple and peaceful life beside the ocean and uninhabited marsh in an old war bunker near the rocks at Fort Fisher.

He spent 17 years as a “hermit” – although he greeted countless visitors through the years and touched their lives.

Harrill died in June of 1972. The circumstances surrounding his death remain a mystery today.

In an interview with our Bob Townsend in 2010, Fred Pickler of the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office said he believed three men assaulted Harrell outside his bunker, which led to Harrill suffering from a heart attack.

The play is written by David Anthony Wright. For ticket information, click here.

