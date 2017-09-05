Brunswick County approves brunch bill

On its second vote, the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners approved allowing establishments with ABC permits to start sell alcohol at 10 a.m. on Sundays. (Source: WECT)

The second vote was the charm for the so-called brunch bill in Brunswick County.

In a 3-2 vote, the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners approved passing Senate Bill 155, which allows establishments with ABC permits to sell alcohol beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Previously, alcohol couldn't be sold on Sundays until noon.

"We're talking about two hours," Brunswick board vice chairman Randy Thompson said Tuesday night. "I respect those who vote against it if that's where their heart leads them, but for me, it came down to the fact that we're just talking about two hours."

Thompson, chairman Frank Williams and Mike Forte voted in favor of the bill. Pat Sykes and Marty Cooke voted against it.

A unanimous vote was needed for the bill to pass on the first vote, which was also 3-2 in favor.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.