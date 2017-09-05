UNCW men's soccer getting national attention

The UNCW men’s soccer team is receiving national attention after opening the season with three wins in its first four games, including a victory over No. 3 North Carolina last Friday night.

The Seahawks, who split a pair of contests against nationally-ranked ACC foes last week, moved into the top 25 of the United Soccer Coaches Division I poll and hold the No. 15 position. They are also ranked third in this week’s United Soccer Coaches Midwest Region rankings, moving ahead one spot from last week.

UNCW is ranked ninth in the Soccer America Top 25 poll while claiming the No. 12 spot in this week’s Top Drawer Soccer Top 25 rankings. The Seahawks also check in at No. 25 in the College Soccer News Top 30 poll.

In addition to the team earning national recognition, freshman defender Hjalmar Ekdal continues to receive accolades. The Stockholm, Sweden, native, who earned Colonial Athletic Association Player-of-the-Week notice on Monday, was named to the National Team-of-the-Week by Top Drawer Soccer and College Soccer News.

UNCW, off to a 3-1-0 start, returns home on Friday night to host Longwood in a non-conference game at UNCW Soccer Stadium at 7 p.m.