Pelican's Snoballs tip jar stolen

A chunk of change from some teenagers’ summer jobs is now gone, and it happened on one of the last nights of summer. (Source: WECT)

A chunk of change from some teenagers’ summer jobs is now gone, and it happened on one of the last nights of summer.

The tip jar at Pelican’s Snoballs’ Seabreeze location on Carolina Beach Road was stolen Sunday night. Surveillance video from the shop shows a woman walking up to the window, grabbing the tip jar and running off.

An angry mom of one of Pelican’s employees posted the video to Facebook Monday after her daughter received it from a co-worker. In a little over 24 hours, the video had more than 1,000 shares.

Natawsha Vondrak said she posted the video because she was mad someone could get away with this, and hoped somebody would recognize the culprit.

“I instantly got very angry at the fact that this girl, and it was like she was joking, and that it was funny, and she did it right in front of a ton of people, which is really bold and scary to me,” Vondrak said.

It’s unclear how much money was in the jar, but Vondrak has heard anywhere from $50 to $90. She said her daughter wasn’t working when the tips were stolen, but easily could’ve been.

“I instantly was glad that my daughter wasn’t there because all other thoughts run into your mind like what if they had a weapon or if it was something worse, but luckily it was not and the crazy mom in me is like, no you need to give me my kids' money back,” she said.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Pelican’s never filed any reports related to the incident. WECT reached out to the owners of the Seabreeze location regarding the incident. They said they have no comment.

Other employees’ parents took to Facebook to voice their anger over the incident as well, but didn’t feel comfortable speaking about it on the record.

Vondrak said the part of this that angers her the most is her daughter, and the other employees at Pelican’s, were just trying to make a little money.

”They’re being responsible children and doing what they’re supposed to do to become successful adults, and for an adult person to steal from them is not obviously what I want to teach my children,” she said.

As the video keeps spreading on Facebook, Vondrak has a message for whomever stole the tips.

“It’s pretty low to steal, but to steal from children is just a whole other level," she said. "They’re working their butts off and have these summer jobs and are doing what they’re supposed to do, and you need to do the same thing.”

If you have any information about the incident, call the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4200.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.