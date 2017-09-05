Brunswick Co. man jailed under $1M bond for assault, break-in

A Brunswick County man was arrested on several charges in connection to an assault and break-in at a home in Supply on Monday.

According to officials with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, Ronnie Daniel Suggs, 39, of Ash, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with assault by strangulation, second-degree kidnapping, larceny from a person, breaking and entering, and injury to personal property.

The incident reportedly happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Kirby Road in Supply, according to records from the sheriff's office.

No other details about the incident are known.

Suggs was jailed in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.