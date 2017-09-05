Comedy show aims to help family recovering after house fire

Wilmington comedian Cameron Smith joined WECT's Ashlea Kosikowski on Tuesday's First at Four to talk about Tuesday's benefit show at Dead Crow Comedy Room. (Source: WECT)

Wilmington comedians often use their on-stage gifts to help people in need.

Cameron Smith and a group of local comics plan to do that once again Tuesday night during a benefit show at Dead Crow Comedy Room.

Smith is friends with the Mylod family, which lost two members -- Edward Mylod and his 16-year-old son Casey -- in a house fire that destroyed their Oak Island home on Aug. 24. The Mylods had rented the home for nearly 20 years, but did not have renters insurance.

The goal of Tuesday's show is to raise money for the Mylods and help them restore essential items like clothing that were lost in the fire.

"It's honestly the first time death has ever affected me this closely and this deeply," said Smith, who is best friends Kenny Mylod. "It's kind of out of character for me to even be doing a benefit show, but it felt right and I really just wanted to do it and do anything I could to help Kenny and the family."

Doors open at 7 p.m. and showtime is 8 at Dead Crow, which is located at 265 North Front Street in downtown Wilmington. Tickets are $10 and all the proceeds, including money collected in donation jars, will go to the Mylod family.

Despite the somber circumstances surrounding Tuesday's event, Smith said the crowd is in for a treat.

"They should expect a Grade A comedy show tonight," Smith said on Tuesday's First at Four.

Below are the clothing sizes the Mylod family needs and click here to donate to the Mylods' GoFundMe page.

CLOTHING SIZES

Women's 14/L - 10 Shoe - 6 Underwear - 38 D Bra

Men's 34 Pants - L Shirt - 11 Shoe

Men's 36 Pants - 2X Shirt - 15 Shoe

