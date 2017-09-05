Burgaw restaurant holds donation drive for Harvey victims

Olde Carolina Eatery in Burgaw is holding a donation drive for Hurricane Harvey victims until Wednesday evening.

The drive was put together by Dulsey Wilson who simply wanted to help out Hurricane Harvey victims in any way she could.

Wilson approached Leann Carroll, the owner of Olde Carolina Eatery, on Sunday to see if she could hold the drive there, and Carroll immediately agreed.

They teamed up with Four County Electric who will be taking all the donations to Texas on Thursday morning.

They are collecting any non perishable items, cleaning supplies, money and other donations.

Frances Burns, an employee at Olde Carolina Eatery says she is so passionate about donating to the Harvey victims because she knows and understands what they are going through.

"Anybody who goes through something like this, it hurts the heart," Burns said. "Because we live here. And we've been through hurricanes. We've seen devastations. So to be able to give and to be able to do something is such a good thing. It really is."

If you have any questions regarding where to donate or what you can donate, you can call Leann Carroll at 910-622-1037.

